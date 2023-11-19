(Video) Liverpool stalwart labelled ‘present day Gazza’ by pundit

Liverpool have a team of brilliant players but one man in particular has attracted praise for his recent performances, as well as comparisons to Paul Gascoigne.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Scott Minto said: “He’s our present day Gazza” about the Scouser.

Seeing as our No.66 seems to be deployed mainly as a midfielder for the national team, it seems that he can be compared to more of the nations other central midfield stars – past and present.

The 25-year-old has almost built himself his own role within Jurgen Klopp’s side and it’s safe to say that he’s close to being incomparable with regards to what he can do on a football pitch.

You can watch Minto’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via talkSPORT on YouTube:

