(Video) Obi Mikel names ex-Liverpool man best he ever played against in the Premier League

Liverpool have had some great players in our history and in the Premier League era, with one man standing above the rest in the opinion of John Obi Mikel.

Speaking with FIVE, the 36-year-old said: “Against, I’ll probably still go back to Stevie G… he was physically strong… I just couldn’t get the ball off him and he knew how to find space behind me”.

Seeing as the former Chelsea man played against the Reds on 21 separate occasions in his career, he certainly had plenty of opportunity to pit his wits against our former captain.

With the Scouser being one of the greatest players ever seen at Anfield, this just adds yet more praise to his impressive CV.

You can watch Obi Mikel’s comments on Gerrard courtesy of FIVE (via @Kashe1dz on X):

Another one for the archives pic.twitter.com/wAkD9xbFU9 — ! (@Kashe1dz) November 18, 2023

