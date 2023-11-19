‘Set a new standard’ – Pundit names 23-y/o Liverpool dynamo as PL signing of the season

Liverpool have been told they made the best signing of the summer out of all the Premier League clubs by bringing Dominik Szoboszlai to Anfield.

The 23-year-old has hit the ground running on Merseyside following his £60m move from RB Leipzig with a number of impressive displays, helping to revitalise Jurgen Klopp’s midfield which struggled badly last term.

The Hungary international still has plenty of time to get even better and Tony Cascarino has heaped huge praise on our No. 8 when discussing the signings of the summer.

“I’ll probably go for Szoboszlai at Liverpool. There’s a bit of bias in there, obviously. But I do think they’ve got way more than they thought they’ve got,” he told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room).

“I think they knew he was a really good attacking midfielder with bundles of pace. I think he’s really arrived at Liverpool and set a new standard. Remember, that whole midfield was dismantled. And Liverpool needed to rebuild. And I thought he’s come in and he’s looked from the very first game that he’s going to be a hell of a player for Liverpool over the next five or six years.”

Three other midfielders were signed in addition to Szoboszlai but he’s the one player who has stood out and has slotted into Klopp’s side smoothly.

His all-round game is brilliant to watch and we’re looking forward to seeing him develop further under the watchful eye of our German tactician.

We need the Hungary captain at his very best on Saturday when we travel to the Etihad to face league leaders Manchester City. Winning the battle in the middle of the park is imperative against Pep Guardiola’s side.

