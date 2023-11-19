Scanlon provides last minute winner during international break

Liverpool have a host of senior and academy players performing for their national sides during this international break and Calum Scanlon has got himself in the headlines after a great performance.

As reported on englandfootball.com: ‘the winning goal arrived in the last minute, when Calum Scanlon skipped past his man on the left before his low cross left Donley with a close-range finish from inside the six-yard box to seal the win’.

It’s great to see that the youngster has followed his form that has seen a maiden first-team involvement for the Reds, onto the international stage with England’s Under-17s.

The game against Japan in Marbella ended as a 3-2 victory to the Three Lions and our young left-back was crucial in the match-winning moment.

Coming onto the pitch just after the hour mark, the 18-year-old made a positive attacking impact and ensured that no further goals were conceded as he came on with the scoreline stood at 2-2.

Playing against Toulouse at Anfield in October, surrounded by four other bench appearances, shows that this has been a dream campaign already for the former Birmingham City teenager.

Let’s hope that the full-back can continue to push on from here and we can be a challenge for Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez and Luke Chambers in Andy Robertson’s role, when domestic football resumes.

With a packed fixture list and games in domestic cups and hopefully some meaningless European ties to come, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to dip into his academy options.

The young defender can do much worse than impressing on Merseyside and in the white of England.

