(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai nets two goals in as many minutes to rescue Hungary; first is a stunning solo effort

Dominik Szoboszlai is the skipper of Hungary and the 23-year-old has made a captain’s contribution this evening to rescue his nation against Montenegro.

Hungary fell behind to a first half effort from Slobodan Rubezic but two goals in as many second half minutes from Liverpool ace Szoboszlai secured the hosts all three points to keep them top of their EUROs qualifying group.

For his first effort the ex-RB Leipzig man received the ball out on the right wing. He drove into the area at pace, nutmegging a defender in the process, before slamming the ball past the ‘keeper and into the back of the net.

READ MORE: ‘Set a new standard’ – Pundit names 23-y/o Liverpool dynamo as PL signing of the season

To put Hungary ahead just two minutes later, our No. 8 completed a neat one-two with a teammate and received the ball in the area before slotting home with his weaker left foot.

It was a delightful bit of play from the skipper – no wonder he’s adored in his homeland and becoming a huge favourite amongst Kopites!

Let’s hope he can do the same on Saturday against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Check both of Szobo’s goals below via our page on X (courtesy of viaplay footage):