(Video) Szoboszlai’s emotional reaction to 96th-minute qualification to Euros

Dominik Szoboszlai captains Hungary and, just like every other nation on the continent, was hoping that he could help his country book their place in this summer’s Euros.

It was a dramatic game against Bulgaria as an away match behind closed doors was settled with a 96th minute own-goal, that handed Hungary the point they needed.

This means that our No.8 will now be playing in the tournament in Germany when his season for Liverpool comes to a close.

Cameras captured just how much it meant to the 23-year-old and it’s great to see success come his way once again.

You can watch Dominik Szoboszlai’s emotional reaction via bobbydazzler2806 on Reddit:

Emotional Szobo at Full Time
byu/bobbydazzler2806 inLiverpoolFC

