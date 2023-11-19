(Video) Van Dijk back to impervious best with match-winning tackle for Netherlands

Many have credited Virgil van Dijk with being back to his very best form already this season and even though it’s the international break, this has continued for the big man.

With the game nearing the final stages, Josh Cullen was handed a golden chance to get Ireland back into the game but he was met with our captain.

READ MORE: (Video) Alexander-Arnold calls out ‘selfish’ Ramsdale in England training

The huge tackle not only ensured the victory but also a place in the upcoming Euros for the Dutch.

The celebration from our No.4 showed just how much this moment meant to him and the rest of his nation.

You can watch Van Dijk’s tackle courtesy of NOS (via Baked_fish on Reddit):

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red