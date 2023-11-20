Xabi Alonso’s ‘exceptional’ performance gains notice within Liverpool’s ranks

As Liverpool fans alternate their time between pulsating football matches and thrilling sessions at live baccarat online casino games, there’s a growing buzz about a familiar face making waves in the managerial world.

Xabi Alonso, the former Liverpool midfielder, now turned manager, is the subject of much discussion, especially after journalist Ben Jacobs’ revelations to GIVEMESPORT about his potential future with the Reds.

Alonso’s Bundesliga ambitions

The story of the Spaniard and Bayer Leverkusen reads like a fairy tale.

When the ex-professional footballer took the helm at Leverkusen a little over a year ago, the club was mired in a relegation battle.

Fast forward to the present, and the transformation is nothing short of miraculous. Leverkusen, once a team struggling to stay afloat, is now a powerhouse in German football, thanks to Alonso’s strategic acumen.

This season, they’re not just participants in the Bundesliga; they’re leaders, dominating the league with a style and finesse that has become synonymous with their coach’s name.

The team, cruising at the top of the table, has its sights set firmly on the Meisterschale, a testament to his remarkable impact.

Plenty of interested suitors

Alonso’s success has not gone unnoticed. His name is now whispered in the corridors of power across Europe’s top football clubs.

Real Madrid, always keen on bringing the best talents to the Bernabeu, reportedly see him as a potential successor to their current manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

But it’s not just Madrid casting glances in his direction. Liverpool, his former club and a place where he’s still held in high regard, might also be considering a future with the 41-year-old at the helm.

Ben Jacobs on Alonso

In a detailed conversation with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs shed light on Alonso’s burgeoning reputation.

Jacobs emphasized that while everyone is talking about the manager’s future prospects, the man himself remains focused on his current role at Bayer Leverkusen. This focus and dedication are what have skyrocketed his value in the managerial market.

Alonso’s connection with Liverpool runs deep, not just because of his contributions on the field but also because of the affinity he shares with the club’s fans.

His role in Liverpool’s 2004/05 Champions League triumph has etched him permanently into the hearts of the Kop. Jacobs hinted that he could be the perfect fit to fill the shoes of Jurgen Klopp, should the opportunity arise.

What next for Jurgen Klopp

The German tactician’s contract with Liverpool is ticking towards its end, and speculation is rife about who might step into his considerable shoes.

The contract, set to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season, poses a critical question for Alonso: Is he willing to wait for the Liverpool job, or will his career take him elsewhere?

Since taking over Leverkusen, the former Spanish international’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. This rapid ascent could mean that waiting over two seasons for a chance at Liverpool might not align with his career trajectory.

A potential opening at Anfield might hinge on Klopp deciding to leave before his contract expires – a scenario that currently seems unlikely.

Alonso’s managerial philosophy and tactics

Alonso’s approach to management reflects his playing style – intelligent, calculated, and always a few steps ahead.

He has instilled a sense of belief and tactical flexibility in his Leverkusen squad. His philosophy hinges on ball control, spatial awareness, and a blend of defensive solidity and offensive creativity.