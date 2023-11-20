Wataru Endo gobsmacked by what ‘special’ Liverpool player is like behind the scenes

Wataru Endo made note of Mo Salah’s remarkable work ethic behind the scenes, waxing lyrical over his ‘very special’ teammate.

The former Stuttgart skipper joined the Reds in the summer window alongside Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch.

“I am so happy to have Mo as a teammate,” the Japanese international spoke to Liverpool’s official website.

“He’s a very special player and is also a very kind person.

“He trains a lot and he will do everything to score. He can look like he is not playing well and then the next chance he will score. He has confidence and trains with the same mentality.”

Minutes in the first-XI have come sporadically – and starts even more so – with the 30-year-old playing on 13 occasions for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term, racking up almost 600 minutes of football.

Making the case for Liverpool to issue a ‘hands-off’ warning

What a privilege to walk into training every week and work alongside arguably one of the top five footballers in the world (to hell with the Ballon d’Or rankings!).

The Egyptian’s a remarkable inspiration to the younger generation of players in the squad with the extreme care he takes over his personal fitness.

It certainly forms part of the case the club could make to hold on to our No.11 beyond the next summer window.

If can maintain his current trajectory, Salah will be on course for another huge goal contributions tally come May.

How on earth, then, do you wave goodbye to such a player at the end of the season?

