(Video) Ex-Chelsea winger reveals he was ‘very, very close’ to joining Liverpool

Liverpool seem to be linked with hundreds of players every summer but one former Chelsea star has revealed just how close he came to an Anfield move.

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, Florent Malouda said: ”Liverpool were the first to show interest [in 2007]. My coach at the time was Gerard Houllier, and when I heard there was interest I talked to him in his office.

“It was funny because he loved Liverpool so much he just made a phone call and he started to negotiate my contract with Liverpool! He was the manager making the deal for Liverpool! It was very, very close.”

It’s great to hear about the love that Gerard Houllier had for the Reds even after departing Merseyside himself, showing just how much he cared about the club.

Although it never came to fruition, it certainly would have been an interesting prospect to have had the French international wearing a red shirt in his prime.

You can watch Malouda on the possible Liverpool move (from 11:30) via The Obi One Podcast on YouTube:

