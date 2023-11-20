(Video) ‘We can get in a ring’: Ex-Red jokingly challenges hothead Roy Keane to £2m fight

Jason McAteer defended his actions during Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United back in 2002, justifying his use of ‘trash talk’ to irritate then Red Devils star Roy Keane.

The Irishman had famously responded by elbowing him on the pitch, earning his swift dismissal from the tie.

Discussing the incident on beIN Sports, the former Red jokingly suggested the pair could settle their differences in a boxing ring: “Let’s just be civil, or we can get in a ring for a £1m each and fight it out. Eddie [Hearn]… if you’re watching!”

We’d be semi-curious to see how such an event might turn out, though there are most certainly better ways for two grown men to bury the hatchet.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @beINSPORTS_EN: