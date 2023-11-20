‘Tell him’: Jurgen Klopp will not like what LFC legend has demanded FSG do

Jurgen Klopp and his team will no doubt have raised an eyebrow following Steve Nicol’s instruction to cease and desist with his complaints over kick-off times.

The retired professional footballer urged the club’s owners, FSG, to tell the German tactician to ‘shut his mouth’ over the matter.

“Owners need to turn around and to Jurgen Klopp and say ‘shut it, stop complaining’,” the legendary ex-Red told ESPN’s UK YouTube channel. “If they know that, they’ve accepted it, tell him to shut his mouth then and stop spouting off.”

This follows another complaint from the 56-year-old coach over the 12:30pm kick-off at the Etihad, with the manager branding decision-makers as ‘people who cannot feel football’ (Guardian).

Can you blame Jurgen Klopp?

When all’s said and done, Nicol’s right to point out that our esteemed head coach spends a good amount of time complaining about the fixture schedule.

But can you blame him?

Our upcoming trip to Manchester will be the third time that we’ve been forced to play a lunchtime game right after an international break.

More to the point, it’s the 14th occurrence since Klopp took over the reins – more than double Tottenham’s number (6) in this period – back in 2015.

He’s more than earned the right to bang the drum about the issue as frequently as he pleases.

