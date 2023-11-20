‘Really impressed’: Liverpool coaches believe £500,000 Academy talent can become next Trent & Jones

Liverpool coaches reportedly believe that Calum Scanlon could be the next Academy prospect to become a first-team regular for the club in the Premier League.

Football Insider reports that the teenager – signed for £500,000 from Birmingham City in 2020 – has ‘really impressed’ staff at the AXA training centre.

The 18-year-old has already made one appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s men, making a 24-minute cameo during the Reds’ 5-1 thrashing of Toulouse at Anfield.

Superb news for the backline

Whilst we’ve been left to wonder over the future of the centre-back and right-back slots, it’s reassuring to hear that a young left-back is garnering such positive attention.

At 29 years of age, no one will be clamouring to see Andy Robertson shoved out of the door at the earliest opportunity.

Nonetheless, it’s potentially superb news that Scanlon could genuinely be the future of the role and enable a seamless transition from past to future when the time comes.

Absolutely brilliant work from Barry Lewtas and his team at the Academy!

