Liverpool’s double injury scare truth comes to light amid Trent worry ahead of Man City showdown

There could still be some bad news for Liverpool fans even despite both Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk being expected to be rested during the Netherlands’ meeting with Gibraltar.

Sport Witness, relayed the comments of pundit Maarten Wijffeels of the AD Football Podcast: “Now that the Dutch team has qualified for the European Championship, all kinds of club coaches are going to call to spare the big guns.”

“Jurgen Klopp does not want Cody Gakpo or Virgil van Dijk to get injured against Gibraltar. Daley Blind experienced that once in 2021. That is the horror. So I expect quite a few changes on Tuesday. Maybe 11 new players.”

It’s not quite panic over, however, ahead of the return of domestic action.

Fans may face a nervous wait, claims the Telegraph (via Liverpool World), over Trent Alexander-Arnold thanks to pitch conditions in North Macedonia.

Please let us emerge relatively unscathed

We’ve got fingers, toes and everything crossed that our No.66 will emerge from the international break fit, healthy and raring to go for the remainder of the campaign.

We don’t need to tell anyone just how devasting a blow it would be to lose our first-choice right-back amid Andy Robertson’s ongoing stay in the treatment room.

Ahead of such a critical clash in the visit to the Etihad at the weekend, we need absolutely every piece of weaponry in the armoury available to take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

