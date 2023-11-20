Liverpool could sign Salah replacement for free if prepared to sanction Luis Diaz exit – report

Luis Diaz’s father’s comments over his son’s apparent admiration for FC Barcelona appears to have inspired a raft of fresh rumours.

Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider now reports that Liverpool will not sanction any swap deal that would see the Colombian head to Spain in exchange for out of favour man Raphinha. Never mind if it was ‘part of a deal’ for the electric forward’s services.

The Barcelona winger has seen himself limited to 274 minutes of action in La Liga this term. That runs in sharp contrast to our 26-year-old’s 644 minutes in the Premier League thus far.

Could Liverpool make things work if Salah goes?

It wouldn’t be the first time that the Brazilian has been linked with Anfield as a potential Mo Salah replacement.

Glen Johnson supported the idea of the club looking at Raphinha as a potential option to supplement the attack during our No.11’s absence for the AFCON.

“I like Raphinha, who they’ve been linked with. He’s a good player, he’s very intelligent, he’s good on the ball,” he was quoted as saying by the Mirror. “He’s got a bit of Riyad Mahrez about him, the way he glides around.”

It’s a huge IF, but given the player’s natural position lies on the right wing, he could, theoretically, be worth some consideration if our Egyptian King departs this summer.

Mind, the initial eventuality discussed is not one we have any interest in witnessing given his form this term.

Even if Saudi buyers come in with a mega-bid in 2024, we’re struggling to see how the club justifies accepting it.

