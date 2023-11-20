Liverpool want Klopp to sign fourth contract extension as bumper summer 2024 window targeted – report

Liverpool are planning to go big this season by offering Jurgen Klopp his fourth contract at the club.

This update comes courtesy of Steve Kay at Football Transfers, with it understood that the club is also targeting a new contract for Virgil van Dijk and a big 2024 summer window.

It has been suggested that a potential sale of Mo Salah in the summer could be added to funds FSG is allegedly prepared to arm the manager with at the end of the campaign.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp’s private comments prove Liverpool have already replaced ‘insane’ ex-Red

READ MORE: 99th percentile successful take-ons: Liverpool tracking demon defender with ludicrous stats – report

Liverpool 2.0 and a brand new era

It looks like we have absolutely no intention of taking things lying down after an appalling season last year.

We certainly have already gone some way to proving our credentials with the signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch – additions that have revitalised a waning midfield.

Whilst we’re certainly a fan of the business that has recently taken place, however, few could deny that the most important piece of the puzzle remains Jurgen Klopp.

Take any player out of this Liverpool side – none of them could hold a candle to the potential devastation that would follow the departure of our German tactician.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?