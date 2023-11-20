Eight out injured: Manchester City’s injury woes only getting worse ahead of Liverpool meeting

Mateo Kovacic now looks certain to miss out on Manchester City’s upcoming tie against Liverpool at the weekend.

Same Lee over at The Athletic reports that the Croatian has suffered a ‘recurrence of a quad injury’, which will likely leave him out of action for two to three weeks.

The 29-year-old finds himself on a growing injury list at the Etihad that also includes, according to Premier Injuries, Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Nathan Ake, Sergio Gomez, John Stones and Matheus Nunes.

City aren’t alone there

Whilst arguably not to the same extent, Liverpool have certainly had their own issues to contend with.

Stefan Bajcetic is yet to make a full return amid fitness issues stemming from an adductor issue sustained last term.

Whilst key operator Thiago Alcantara has yet to make an appearance for the club since April.

The absence of Andy Robertson for the pivotal clash at the Etihad is sure to also be a big miss, though we’re hopeful Jurgen Klopp can vanquish our 12:30pm hoodoo for good with a big result in Manchester.

