‘My understanding is’: What reliable journo has now heard about Andre Trindade transfer race

Liverpool have been given some positive news regarding Andre Trindade’s transfer future.

Jacque Talbot, of Football Transfers, tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon to clarify that Fulham are more than a pinch away from the finish line for the footballer’s services.

My understanding is Fulham are not close to a deal for André right now. Fluminense want closer to €40m – not €30m. Can probably expect developments next month, though. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) November 20, 2023

This comes amid contradicting reports over the 22-year-old’s future ahead of the January transfer window.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s double injury scare truth comes to light amid Trent worry ahead of Man City showdown

READ MORE: ‘Really impressed’: Liverpool coaches believe £500,000 Academy talent can become next Trent & Jones

Move on Liverpool?

Talbot had previously reported that the Reds have halted their pursuit of the Copa Libertadores winner in favour of considering alternative targets.

The exact identity of such alternative avenues, however, remains outside the realm of public knowledge.

We at Empire of the Kop have previously sung the praises of Bayer Leverkusen man Exequiel Palacios as a suitable candidate for the No.6 role.

It seems highly unlikely, however, that ex-Red Xabi Alonso would be inclined to do us the favour of the ages by sanctioning his star man’s exit in the middle of the campaign.

We wish we could say it was worth a try, but we expect Liverpool to leave that particular stone unturned for now.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?