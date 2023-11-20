(Video) ‘Slowly but surely’: Robertson provides positive injury update as he eyes Liverpool comeback

Andy Robertson was injured during the last international break and now we’ve received our first update from the player, after his shoulder surgery.

Speaking with Viaplay Sports, the captain of Scotland said: “Yeah, getting there, slowly but surely. Surgery was a success, which was the main thing, no complications from it.

“So far, so good. I think I’m about three weeks since my surgery now, so everything is progressing well. Just bit by bit, got to take it week by week.

“Everything has gone well up to this point and hopefully that continues and then hopefully before we know it I’ll be back on the grass.”

Asked about a possible return date, the left-back said: “I’ve not looked that far ahead yet [to a possible return date]. I’m just trying to take it week by week.

“I’m trying to not get frustrated, I’m not the best [when] injured. I’m trying to just take small wins every single week.

“I don’t want to put a game in mind and then I don’t make it or I come back before then. I’m just taking it slowly but surely just now, and then there’ll be a time to start pushing it – and when that comes, I’ll try to get on the pitch as quickly as I can.”

It’s not an update which outlines exactly when we will see the 29-year-old on the pitch again but does seem to imply some positivity.

Let’s hope that the former Hull City defender is back soon and that we can use his return as an attack on as much silverware as possible, later on in this campaign.

