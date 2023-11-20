(Video) Mo Salah records another assist on international duty for Egypt

Mo Salah has carried his brilliant club form onto the international stage, as he recorded another goal contribution in his latest appearance.

Part of an Egypt side that recorded a 2-0 victory over Sierra Leone, our No.11 provided the pass for the second goal.

It was finished off by Trezeguet who got himself a brace on the day and led to brilliant celebrations where the scorer cleaned the Egyptian King’s boot.

There were some somewhat unsavoury scenes after the full-time whistle but thankfully our forward looks set to be returning to Merseyside in full health and good form.

You can watch Salah’s assist courtesy of FIFA (via @slowclimb280688 on X):

