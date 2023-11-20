Mo Salah clinches another award for Liverpool after impressive month for the Reds

Liverpool fans will be delighted with Mo Salah’s recent output and his performances have impressed so much that he’s been given yet another award.

Taking to X, the Professional Footballers’ Association posted: ‘Congratulations, @MoSalah 👏 Your PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month for October 🏆’.

This is now the second time in as many months that our No.11 has clinched the prestigious award and it testament to how well he’s playing at the moment.

With five goals coming in the three appearances he made last month against Everton, Nottingham Forest and Brighton, it’s no surprise to see his name etched on the award yet again.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that none of these games saw our ace marksman record an assist, something which he’s become incredibly talented at in recent years.

Pipping the likes of Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Erling Haaland (Manchester City) and James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) to the award, shows how competitive this accolade is.

Let’s hope that the Egyptian King can keep this run going as we return to league action against Manchester City this weekend.

Even if he doesn’t though, the 31-year-old is proving to everyone that age is just a number – with his performances being close to his impervious best.

You can view the confirmation of Salah’s latest achievement via @PFA on X:

