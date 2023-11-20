(Video) Salah escorted by army as fans run on to confront Mo after goal

Mo Salah was involved in the scoring action again as Egypt ran out 2-0 victors over Sierra Leone and it led to hectic scenes.

Our no.11 assisted Trezeguet for his second goal of the match and it led to jubilant scenes at full-time.

Several supporters ran onto the pitch after the second finish and tried to approach the Egyptian King, with many members of the army running to protect him.

There were similar scenes at full-time where the decision was made to escort the 31-year-old off the pitch to safety.

You can watch the footage of Salah courtesy of FIFA (via FOOTBALL WORLD PLATFORM on YouTube):

