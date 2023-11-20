(Video) Szoboszlai downs huge shot and delivers speech to Hungarian fans after heroics

Dominik Szoboszlai has captained Hungary into the Euros and there’s few better ways to show his importance to the team, than him scoring twice in two minutes in their latest match.

After his brilliant performance, our No.8 celebrated with the fans and joined in their festivities by downing a sizeable amount of palinka.

READ MORE: (Video) LFC fans will love Gakpo’s champagne-spraying celebrations for Netherlands

The facial expressions from the nation’s captain shows that it wasn’t perhaps the most enjoyable thing he’s ever done but the supporters loved it.

It seems like there’s no end to the amount of reasons to love our new midfielder and he’s certainly an icon for his country.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s celebrations courtesy of M4 Sport (via u/danfrks on Reddit):

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red