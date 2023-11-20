(Video) Szoboszlai leads chants from the stands with Hungarian fans

News Videos
Posted by

Dominik Szoboszlai had a night to remember as he scored twice to end a brilliant international break’s work with a victory.

After securing a place in this summer’s Euros last week, scoring twice in the following match and downing a shot with the fans – our No.8 had a great evening.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Slowly but surely’: Robertson provides positive injury update as he eyes Liverpool comeback

When the midfielder jumped into the crowd following the match, he took the mic and led to singing too – showing his attachment to the supporters.

It’s really a great watch and a great signal of how well football is going for the 23-year-old, at the moment.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s singing courtesy of M4 Sport (via @BenBocsak on X):

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red

More Stories Dominik Szoboszlai Hungary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *