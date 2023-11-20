(Video) Szoboszlai leads chants from the stands with Hungarian fans

Dominik Szoboszlai had a night to remember as he scored twice to end a brilliant international break’s work with a victory.

After securing a place in this summer’s Euros last week, scoring twice in the following match and downing a shot with the fans – our No.8 had a great evening.

When the midfielder jumped into the crowd following the match, he took the mic and led to singing too – showing his attachment to the supporters.

It’s really a great watch and a great signal of how well football is going for the 23-year-old, at the moment.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s singing courtesy of M4 Sport (via @BenBocsak on X):

🇭🇺 After taking his shot of pálinka, Dominik Szoboszlai also led the crowd chants celebrating with the Hungarian fans today. Hungary still remain unbeaten with him as captain in a streak that now stretches 12 games – the longest run in European international football. 📷: M4… pic.twitter.com/9Q2g0XyZUg — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) November 19, 2023

