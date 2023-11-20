(Video) Szoboszlai’s cold wink to camera after taking Hungary to the Euros with two-goal display

Dominik Szoboszlai had a night to remember for Hungary where his two goals in two minutes helped turn the result on its head – leading to huge celebrations.

Although the Hungarians had already booked their place in this summer’s Euros in dramatic style, our No.8 wanted to ensure his home supporters had a night to remember.

READ MORE: (Video) Szoboszlai downs huge shot and delivers speech to Hungarian fans after heroics

After his scoring heroics and before jumping into the crowd to drink with the fans, the way in which the 23-year-old winked to the camera at full-time was great.

It showed how much the midfielder takes everything in his stride, as more and more achievements come his way.

You can watch the Szoboszlai wink (from 6:01) via Viaplay Sports UK on YouTube:

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red