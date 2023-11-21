‘Sell him…’: 63y/o urges club to ‘take the money’ for £50m Liverpool target – on one condition

Liverpool have been urged to swoop now for one reported target, even if the player in question mightn’t yet be ready to break into Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

The Daily Mail recently reported that the Reds are interested in Leeds United youngster Archie Gray, who’s valued in the £40m-£50m bracket by the Elland Road outfit.

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie believes it’d be in the Whites’ best interests to cash in on the 17-year-old, on the condition that they’d get him back on loan for the remainder of the season as they chase promotion from the Championship.

The 63-year-old told Football Insider regarding Gray and Leeds: “I think what they’ve got to do is sell him. Take the money, but keep him on loan. He’s not going to get into the Liverpool team, he’s not going to get into the Everton team at the moment. It’s the best thing for everyone.

“It’s a long way to the end of the season and his value may go up. I don’t think anyone is going to buy him in January. I wouldn’t imagine if he’s doing that well unless you spend decent money.

“If he’s not ready for the Premier League, whoever’s wanting him, come and get him now and loan him back. That’s what I would try and do because then you get some money for January. It’s a win-win for them.”

READ MORE: ‘I expect…’ – Klopp and Liverpool fans will be praying that pundit’s pre-Man City prediction is right

READ MORE: ‘Struggled’: Nation’s media react to 25-year-old Liverpool player’s performance last night

McAvennie’s suggestion seems a sensible one – swoop for Gray now so that his services are secured while he’s still in the embryonic stages of his career, but loan him out so that he’s getting vital first-team experience elsewhere.

The question for Liverpool is whether they could justify paying £50m for a 17-year-old who obviously has massive potential but only made his senior debut in August, with a mere 17 appearances to his name (Transfermarkt).

The Reds have previous when it comes to swooping early for teenage talent, with Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak two standout examples, although neither of them cost anywhere near the region of what Leeds reportedly want for their young sensation.

For Jorg Schmadtke and co, whatever decision they make on Gray would seem to be a gamble – do they take a huge leap of faith and pay the Whites’ asking price for him, or do they take their time to consider it and risk being beaten to the punch by other suitors, or potentially seeing his value rise even further?

It’s a dilemma that only the Liverpool powerbrokers can answer.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?