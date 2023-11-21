‘Three-legged dog with fleas’ – talkSPORT pundit takes Liverpool swipe in condemning England display

Jason Cundy took a rather colourful swipe at Liverpool while condemning England’s performance against North Macedonia on Monday night.

The Three Lions rounded off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a tepid display in a 1-1 draw in Skopje, although they had already booked their place at the finals in Germany next summer.

That circumstance didn’t stop the former Chelsea defender and fellow talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara from ripping into Gareth Southgate’s side over last night’s efforts, with the former comparing it to the Reds’ insipid performance in rescuing a point in stoppage time away to Luton earlier this month.

The ex-Tottenham midfielder complained of being bored while watching England labour against North Macedonia and said that they should be putting on ‘a masterclass’ when facing such opposition.

Cundy replied: “Did you see Liverpool vs Luton the other day? Did you watch it? That’s one of the best managers in the world! It happens.”

He continued: “You saw that game! Liverpool were a three-legged dog with fleas, they were shocking. Klopp said the worst game he’s ever had as Liverpool manager, right! It can happen!”

READ MORE: ‘If you said to me…’ – Gary Neville would yearn to have ‘amazing’ Liverpool idol at Man United

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez casually executes sublime touch and finish in Uruguay training

Many Reds fans probably wouldn’t have been fussed by England’s display last night, even if the comparison with the frustrating stalemate at Kenilworth Road was striking.

Like Cundy says, every team will have occasional matches where they perform way below their best and get caught out by opposition they’d be widely expected to beat. Think back to how our unbeaten status in the title-winning 2019/20 season was abruptly shattered by a Watford side who’d go on to be relegated.

The key is to ensure that such off-days are few and far between, especially in an era when Manchester City regularly break the 90-point barrier in securing the Premier League crown, thus making the margin for error rather minimal.

After Saturday’s trip to the Etihad Stadium, Liverpool’s next three away matches in the top flight are against Sheffield United (19th), Crystal Palace (13th) and Burnley (20th). Those are games in which the Reds simply can’t afford to slip up, and their attitude needs to be right if they’re to avoid a repeat of the damaging visit to Luton.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?