Liverpool return to Fluminense but not for Andre; Reds not scared of £43m release clause – report

Liverpool will still be keeping a close eye on Fluminense despite reports of the club abandoning its pursuit of Andre Trindade.

The Merseysiders instead join a host of Premier League clubs in tracking teenage sensation Matheus Reis, according to Calciomercato (via Sport Witness).

The 16-year-old forward does come with a release clause, however, worth an eye-opening £43.6m – a figure Jurgen Klopp’s men reportedly aren’t scared of.

The big guns all fancy him

Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea along with a number of Spanish outfits are all said to be keen on the youngster who has yet to make a senior appearance for Fluminense.

He’s not quite the player we envisioned the club going after in January, though we certainly can’t blame Liverpool for keeping vigilant when it comes to the globe’s up-and-coming stars.

The priority, it goes without saying, remains the backline and midfield, should a suitable option be available to strengthen the centre of defence or the No.6 position.

Whether any can provide an argument convincing enough to challenge Alexis Mac Allister or compete with Jarell Quansah for minutes remains to be seen.

