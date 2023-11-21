Surprise twist as report suggests Liverpool could now sell another midfielder in January

Liverpool may opt to sell Thiago Alcantara in January to avoid losing the player for free in the summer.

This update comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), with the report speculating that Barcelona could come in for their former star man to fill a void left by Gavi’s injury.

The Spain international (19) is set to undergo knee surgery after suffering ‘a complete tear’ of the ACL in his right knee during a 3-1 win over Georgia (Guardian).

Speedy recovery, Gavi

It’s absolutely heartbreaking news for the player and his family and we wish him the speediest of recoveries.

Addressing the rumours linking our classy playmaker with a return to the Spanish top-flight, we have to question the benefit of picking up a small fee to lose the player early.

Some might be inclined to argue that it would be a financially prudent move, but it would seem a shame of epic proportions not to take advantage of Thiago’s quality for one final season.

If we can get him back fit on the pitch for the second half of the campaign, it’s arguably more valuable than the £5m or so fee we’d earn selling him in January.

That’s just our view, though!

