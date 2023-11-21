Three Liverpool players potentially destined for the bench vs Man City after BBC pundit’s point

Jurgen Klopp faces quite the selection dilemma ahead of Liverpool’s impending visit to Manchester, as nodded to by the BBC’s Paul Salt.

The Merseysiders are set to take on Manchester City, and the German tactician could feel forced to rest a number of key starters in the first-half following a gruelling travel schedule.

“You know what Klopp is like after internationals. He doesn’t half tinker. He doesn’t like players who have been in South America starting,” the pundit spoke on BBC Radio Merseyside (via BBC Sport).

Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez all started their fixtures in the international break and are expected to play key roles in the following ties:

Argentina vs Brazil (tomorrow)

Uruguay vs Boliva (today)

Colombia vs Paraguay (today)

Can Klopp afford to rest anyone at the Etihad?

It’s entirely possible that Diogo Jota could be trusted to come in and face the Sky Blues in place of our former Benfica hitman.

However, that leaves the interesting question of what to do regarding our remaining South American stars.

Removing Mac Allister from the No.6 means either gambling with fellow summer signing Wataru Endo or playing the returned Curtis Jones in a position he has minimal experience in.

Likewise, can we afford to rest Luis Diaz in a game of such critical importance?

Tough calls ahead for Jurgen Klopp!

