Liverpool’s hugely positive Man City omen despite appointment of Manchester-born referee

Liverpool vs Manchester City is set to be refereed by Chris Kavanagh, as has been reported by The Athletic’s James Pearce on X.

The Merseysiders are set to take on Pep Guardiola’s men at the Etihad on Saturday with only a point separating the two outfits in second and first in the league table respectively.

The good news for the visitors is that they’ve amassed quite a positive record under the official in question with 13 wins and two losses from 15 games, according to Transfermarkt.

A Manchester-born referee?

The incumbent champions, by contrast, have won five, drawn two and lost one under Kavanagh’s watch in eight games officiated.

That said, we have to question the league’s decision to hand the tie to a Manchester-born official – what is, we must emphasise, quite a quite critical game.

We’d like to think such matters wouldn’t play out as biases on the day, though in this day and age of unreliable officiating, we can’t count on much when it comes to those governing the game.

Fingers-crossed the aforementioned positive omen wins out on the day.

