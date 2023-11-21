Liverpool could be set for another brutal transfer snub after agent’s fresh admission

The start and end of the summer transfer window saw Khephren Thuram heavily linked with a Liverpool move.

Fast-forward to the start of the 2023/24 campaign, however, and the Frenchman remained in Nice whilst the Reds added four other midfielders to their squad.

Even should Jurgen Klopp’s men revive their interest at a later stage, the advice of Lilian Thuram’s agent, as reported on X by Football Transfers, could prove fatal to their chances of landing him.

Man Utd and Liverpool snubbed again? ❌ The agent of Khephren Thuram's famous father wants him to sign for Real Madrid! 👀 pic.twitter.com/YkqeUAWJ5Q — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) November 20, 2023

It’s a possibility we may have to prepare for given that both Toni Kroos’s (33) and Luka Modric’s (38) contracts at the Bernabeu are set to expire in 2024.

READ MORE: What: Gareth Southgate’s honest verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold may now surprise fans

READ MORE: ‘Struggled’: Nation’s media react to 25-year-old Liverpool player’s performance last night

Do Liverpool even need Thuram?

The Frenchman’s ability to play in a holding role might appeal in light of our No.6 search.

That said, being deemed a more similar player to Madrid’s Federico Valverde (FBref), not to mention naturally playing higher up the pitch, it wouldn’t seem the most ideal choice.

Indeed, registering in the 88th percentile for touches in the attacking penalty area hardly suggests that Thuram is a player accustomed to playing deep.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?