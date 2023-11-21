‘If you said to me…’ – Gary Neville would yearn to have ‘amazing’ Liverpool idol at Man United

Gary Neville has named the one man at Liverpool who he’d ‘bring to Manchester United tomorrow’ if he could.

The 48-year-old often enjoys taking a dig at the Merseysiders, but even he is in awe of Reds manager Jurgen Klopp for the job the German has done at Anfield.

Speaking on The Daily Ketchup Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit was asked to name who he feels is the best coach in the world at present.

Neville replied: “I’d say Jurgen Klopp. Jurgen Klopp works with a budget which is far less than Pep Guardiola. Pep Guardiola’s a genius, and he’ll be the one who’s remembered forever more. But Jurgen Klopp, for me, is an amazing manager.

“If you said to me which manager could I bring to Manchester United tomorrow, it would be Jurgen Klopp.”

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez casually executes sublime touch and finish in Uruguay training

READ MORE: ‘Sell him…’: 63y/o urges club to ‘take the money’ for £50m Liverpool target – on one condition

It speaks volumes for what Klopp has done at Liverpool that, even with Guardiola claiming five of the last six Premier League titles, Neville would still opt for the former to take over at Old Trafford – no prizes for guessing which manager deprived Man City of what’d now be six in a row.

While the 56-year-old has forged an indelible bond with the Anfield faithful throughout his eight-and-a-bit years at the club – and delivered plenty of tangible success in the form of major silverware – United have lurched through five coaches in that time with little to show for it, despite vast transfer spending.

Just as Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger have done previously at other clubs, Klopp has reconstructed his Liverpool squad over the past couple of years to create what’s largely a different team from the first outstanding generation that he had on Merseyside.

The overhaul of the midfield and attack in particular has set up the Reds for a potential crack at winning trophies this season and forming the basis of what’ll hopefully be the second great side that the German has built at LFC.

If that turns out to be the case, expect Neville’s envy to grow even further, all while United perhaps move on to yet another manager if they dispense with Erik ten Hag in the meantime!

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?