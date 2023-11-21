(Video) Darwin Nunez casually executes sublime touch and finish in Uruguay training

Liverpool fans know just how lethal Darwin Nunez can be when at his best, and the appetite for his return to club action will have been whetted by his recent heroics on the training ground for Uruguay.

The 24-year-old is representing his country in 2026 World Cup qualifying at the moment, having scored in each of his last three games at international level, two of which came in wins over Brazil and Argentina.

The Reds’ number 9 looks well primed to unleash further hell on Bolivia tonight, judging by footage from the Uruguayan FA’s official social media channels.

In training, Nunez was seen taking control of an aerial pass with a sublime first touch which duly set him up for an unstoppable finish into the top corner of the goal in front of him, the Liverpool striker wheeling away casually with that look of ‘all in a day’s work’.

That’s the kind of confidence and killer instinct we’d love to see him take back to Merseyside and showcase over the next few months as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to build upon what’s been a promising season so far.

You can view Nunez’s goal below, via @Uruguay on X (formerly Twitter):