What: Gareth Southgate’s honest verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold may now surprise fans

Gareth Southgate defied the opinion of national media to laud Trent Alexander-Arnold with praise following his latest international display.

The England boss described the 25-year-old’s performance as ‘excellent’ as the Three Lions secured a 1-1 draw in Skopje.

“Trent again did an excellent job in midfield, Rico [Lewis], Cole Palmer, there’s plenty for me to think about,” the former international was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

The result ensures that the nation tops Group C ahead of Italy by a whopping six points, joining Scotland in the next stage.

Has Trent Alexander-Arnold earned Gareth Southgate’s trust?

With Trent getting plenty of practice in the midfield with his inverted role at Liverpool, it appears that he’s now a welcomed entity in the England squad.

Whether starting him in a midfield position is truly the best use of his talents remains to be seen.

Hardly any favours were done either for Liverpool ahead of a crunch clash with Manchester City at the weekend.

At the very least, however, it’s positive that Southgate is at least utilising his services rather than wastefully bringing our No.66 along for the ride.

