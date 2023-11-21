Dominik Szoboszlai’s Hungary teammate pays him one of the biggest compliments a player can get

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has been paid one of the biggest compliments that any footballer could receive from a fellow professional.

The 23-year-old rounded off Hungary’s successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign by scoring twice in their 3-1 win over Montenegro on Sunday, which took him to six goal contributions across his last three appearances for his country (Transfermarkt).

International teammate Dénes Dibusz duly equated the Reds’ number 8 to a certain Argentine legend who became Barcelona’s all-time leading goalscorer, and arguably their greatest ever player.

Speaking to Hungarian outlet Index about Szoboszlai after his two-goal salvo at the weekend, the goalkeeper gushed: “You have the same feeling about him as when Lionel Messi was at his best in Barcelona a few years ago. When he made up his mind, he went down the field and scored.

“He is a player of an incredible level and a great leader, who is able to lead the team on the field and add something extra to his game that draws the others along, and is also effective.

“After the Bulgarian match, I think he was also a little frustrated that despite his chances, he didn’t manage to score. I think you can be satisfied with your finishes and performance today.”

Comparing any player to Messi can seem excessive, considering that the 36-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, but to even be mentioned in the same breath as him by Dibusz shows how gifted Szoboszlai is.

He’s excelled for Liverpool since his move to Anfield in the summer and, as Hungary’s captain, has led by example in inspiring them to a third successive qualification for the European Championship.

Where the 23-year-old is similar to the Argentina legend is in his ability to get fans out of the seats every time he receives the ball within 30 yards, or perhaps anywhere in the opposition’s half of the pitch, with the prospect of a jaw-dropping moment of brilliance in the making.

It’s little wonder that Dibusz spoke so highly of Szoboszlai after the win on Sunday, with the Reds midfielder’s performance so distinguished that it earned him a perfect 10 rating from Sofascore.

In addition to his two goals, he also won 13 duels, completed four of his five dribbles and all eight long balls, made three key passes and took 123 touches. Quite simply, Montenegro couldn’t handle him.

If he can continue to make a similar impact in the red of Liverpool over the next six months, the £60m man will quickly go down as one of Jurgen Klopp’s greatest signings at Anfield.

