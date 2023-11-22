(Photo) Checkatrade takes aim at Manchester United and crumbling Old Trafford in hilarious new advert

Sometimes an advert comes along that just resonates with a football audience.

Checkatrade’s latest billboard, taken near Manchester United’s Old Trafford ground, according to @MikeMinay online, hilariously took aim at the Red Devils.

This follows reports of the worsening state of disrepair the supposed ‘Theatre of Dreams’ has found itself in.

Tribal Football reported that pieces of concrete from the roof had ‘allegedly’ struck two United fans during the Women’s derby.

Poor performances on the pitch and a crumbling stadium. What a time to be a Manchester United fan!

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Mike Minay’s X account: