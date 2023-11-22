(Video) Diaz sent flying over advertising hoardings after missing huge Colombia chance

Luis Diaz has experienced an emotional month on and off the pitch and he came painfully (in more ways than one) close to scoring for Colombia again.

In his nation’s World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, our No.7 was found at the back post after a brilliant cross from James Rodriguez but failed to put the ball into the back of the net.

After the big chance passed him by, the 26-year-old was then unable to stop himself flying over the advertising hoardings, adding injury to insult.

Let’s hope that the former Porto man can pick himself up and dust himself down ahead of the big fixture against Manchester City on the horizon.

You can watch the Diaz chance and aftermath (from 8:38) via Fanatiz on YouTube:

