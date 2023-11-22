(Video) Gakpo scores from outrageous angle as Netherlands run riot

The Liverpool contingent enjoyed a great international break and Cody Gakpo found himself on the scoresheet for the Netherlands in their latest game.

Scoring the sixth of a 6-0 victory over Gibraltar, our No.18 fired a cross into the box that found its way into the back of the net.

It seemed clear that the 24-year-old wasn’t attempting a shot at goal but forwards will take anything that finds its way to the back of the net.

Many members of Jurgen Klopp’s side will return to Merseyside buoyed by their performances during the break and let’s hope this means a positive result will soon follow against Manchester City.

You can watch Gakpo’s goal via @ViaplaySportsUK on X:

Cody in the goals last night too 🔥🇳🇱 #LFC pic.twitter.com/dMUMEj8woo — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 22, 2023

