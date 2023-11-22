‘Have a feeling’: Liverpool have extra incentive as Glen Johnson shares Man City prediction

Glen Johnson has suggested that the winner of Liverpool’s tie with Manchester City could be handed a significant advantage in the title race.

The Merseysiders find themselves a point behind the incumbent champions at the top of the table and would leapfrog them with a win at the Etihad.

“There’s obviously still a long way to go, and it would take a brave man to say for certain,” the former fullback told Squawka. “Every team at the top looks beatable, but I have a feeling that whoever wins this game could end up taking that momentum and going on a long winning streak and getting some distance between them and everyone else at the top of the table.”

That said, it’s worth pointing out that Jurgen Klopp’s side hasn’t tasted success in the blue half of Manchester, in the Premier League, since 2015.

Time to lay down a marker

Manchester City remain one of the most formidable sides in Europe following a first Champions League trophy win last summer.

That said, if the Sky Blues’ 4-4 draw with Chelsea was any indication, our upcoming opponents are not necessarily impregnable.

It’s a big ask, nonetheless, to secure the lion’s share of the points. Though, with a run that includes meetings with Sheffield United, Fulham and Crystal Palace, a win at the Etihad could be the bump of momentum we need to stake an early claim to the league crown.

