(Video) Harvey Elliott makes light of childish booing with delightful double for England under-21s

Harvey Elliott’s response to being booed by sections of the Goodison Park crowd during England under-21s’ 3-0 win over Northern Ireland on Tuesday night was to score twice.

The Liverpool maestro made light of the childish reception he received from some spectators in attendance at Everton’s stadium to maintain his hot streak in his country’s qualification campaign for the 2025 Euros, with his tally now standing at five goals in as many games (Transfermarkt).

As noted by The Mirror, the 20-year-old was jeered when his name was read aloud on the public address system following the first part of his brace last night.

England were already a goal to the good when, seven minutes after half-time, Elliott curled a delightful free kick into the Northern Ireland net to double his nation’s lead.

With 10 minutes remaining, the Liverpool ace got on the end of an exquisite through ball from Tyler Morton – who’s on loan at Hull from Anfield – and chipped it nonchalantly over Joshua Clarke to round off the scoring.

It was a night when a couple of the Reds made Goodison Park their own personal playground, even if some of the home faithful didn’t appreciate it despite the goals coming in an England shirt!

You can view Elliott’s two goals below (at 2:22 and 4:16), via England on YouTube: