(Video) ‘You could see…’ – Liverpool gem’s former coach just knew he was destined for the top

One of Jarell Quansah’s former coaches felt that, from the moment he first met the Liverpool youngster, he could see there was something special about him.

Danny Ventre worked with the 20-year-old during a loan spell at Bristol Rovers last season, and the Liverpudlian couldn’t have been more impressed by what he saw from the defender both on and off the pitch.

The former Sligo Rovers midfielder told The Redmen TV: “As a person you see the young kids come through the door and you always question what they’re going to be like, but since Jarrell walked through the door, you could see there was a presence about him. That’s just as a person.

“He was a great kid. He always said good morning and good afternoon, asking questions. Then into the football, you could just see from the moment he landed onto the pitch his qualities and the attributes he had and the potential [that] he was going to be a future star.”

Quansah only made his senior Liverpool debut three months ago, coming on as a late substitute against Newcastle, but he’s since featured eight more times, starting the last three Europa League games (Transfermarkt).

He’s also been standing out at under-21 level for England, and he looks well poised to deliver upon Ventre’s premonition of him being ‘a future star’.

You can view the Bristol Rovers coach’s praise of Quansah below, via @TheRedmenTV on X (formerly Twitter):