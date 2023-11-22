Johnson says Klopp’s 22-goal monster is ‘the real deal’ and ‘one of Europe’s elite’

Liverpool have a squad of great players but Glen Johnson has earmarked one as someone who could become one of the best in Europe, if his current form continues.

Speaking with Squawka, the former Red said: ‘I think Nunez could absolutely become one of Europe’s elite. He impressed me a lot last year even when he wasn’t scoring, because he was still a threat.

‘You always worry about the strikers that not only aren’t scoring but aren’t affecting the game elsewhere, which you could never say was true of Nunez.

READ MORE: Alexis Mac Allister’s hilarious x-rated comparison after Brazil victory – report

‘Of course he does miss chances, but he creates for his teammates, he’s a threat to defenders. He’s a fantastic player and looks the real deal’.

After watching the difference in performance level and confidence from Darwin Nunez this season, it’s just great to see the praise that’s starting to finally come his way.

We all hope that he can continue to win over critics and that his standing as one of the best on the continent is secured, with some more big moments and big goals.

READ MORE: (Video) Diaz sent flying over advertising hoardings after missing huge Colombia chance

This will all start with our next match against Manchester City and if the former Benfica man can make himself the hero for the game, then even more heads will be turned.

After scoring 22 times for Jurgen Klopp since signing for the club, we’re all hoping for a long legacy at Anfield from our No.9.

Fingers crossed this is soon realised and that this constant threat to defenders and havoc that he creates, continues on the same trend and soon leads to plenty of goals for the Reds.

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red