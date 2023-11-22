(Video) Jurgen Klopp faces nervous injury wait ahead of Man City clash after clip posted

Ibrahima Konate is making a big push to be available for Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City this weekend.

The Frenchman posted a clip of himself conducting recovery work with a physio ahead of the trip to the Etihad.

The former RB Leipzig defender suffered the recurrence of a hamstring injury, which forced him out of the squad to face Brentford.

Having Konate back in the defence to face Pep Guardiola’s league-toppers would represent a huge boost to our chances of securing at least a share of the spoils in Manchester.

It’s a nervous wait for Jurgen Klopp ahead of Saturday’s clash!

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of Ibrahima Konate’s Instagram account