(Video) Liverpool fans will love Mac Allister and Alisson’s meeting before international bout

Alisson Becker’s Brazil faced Alexis Mac Allister’s Argentina but before some ugly scenes in the stands, there was a show of love between our two players.

As the teams lined up to take to the field, cameras were on Lionel Messi but you can see our No.10 make a beeline for his club teammate in the background.

It was great to see the embrace that they shared and shows the togetherness inside Jurgen Klopp’s dressing room.

Let’s hope they’ll be as happy to share a hug after our next match with Manchester City.

You can watch the meeting between Alisson and Mac Allister (from 0:06) via @Fanatiztv on X:

