Liverpool plot January raid for ‘elite’ £52m gem who’s keen on Premier League move – report

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a January raid for a highly coveted defender who’s previously been billed as Jurgen Klopp’s ‘number one target’.

According to TEAMtalk, there’s a ‘high’ possibility of a move for Goncalo Inacio in the winter transfer window, with Sporting Lisbon set to demand that the defender’s £52m release clause is met if they’re to sell him mid-season.

The Reds are believed to be at the front of the queue for the 22-year-old, who’s said to be ‘extremely keen’ on a move to the Premier League, although he won’t attempt to force a deal out of respect for his current club.

Indeed, he gave his approval to a 33.3% increase to his release clause which was activated upon signing a new contract in August as he wants his employers to receive the best possible fee for him when he’s eventually sold.

Inacio has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time – TEAMtalk claimed that the Reds have been watching him continually since 2021 and had contacted his agents during the most recent transfer window before switching focus to other targets.

Speaking to the EOTK Insider show in September, journalist Steve Kay claimed that the Sporting centre-back is Klopp’s ‘number one target’, along with describing him as an ‘elite defender’ who boasts an ‘excellent passing range’ and is ‘fantastic at driving out of defence’.

The 22-year-old had a game to forget in the recent Lisbon derby defeat to Benfica, being sent off as his side threw away a lead in stoppage time to lose 2-1, but that seemed to be a rare and unfortunate off-night for him.

Figures from FBref back up Kay’s comments about Inacio’s ability on the ball. Among positional peers in Europe, he features in the top 1% for passes attempted and progressive passes per 90, the top 2% for progressive carries per game and the top 9% for pass completion and successful take-ons per match.

The emergence of Jarell Quansah has slightly diminished the clamour for Liverpool to sign a centre-back in January, but with the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all susceptible to injuries, few fans would say no to another option coming in to reinforce that area of the squad.

Let’s see if the Reds’ hierarchy will fork out the release clause for the Sporting defender and grant him his desired move to England in January.

