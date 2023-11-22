Alexis Mac Allister’s hilarious x-rated comparison after Brazil victory – report

Alexis Mac Allister seems to be a rather reserved character within the Liverpool dressing room but it seems that victory over Brazil has brought out his wilder side.

Our No.10 is reported by essentiallysports.com to have said: “Winning against Brazil at Maracanã in a World Cup qualifier is a p*rn.”

It’s safe to say then that the 24-year-old had a great time getting one over his nation’s old enemies, on a night to remember.

After winning the World Cup in Qatar, it’s certainly been a year to remember for any Argentine but for a player with such a key role in the team – it must mean even more.

We saw the former Brighton man making a beeline for Alisson Becker in the tunnel before kick-off but friendship was put aside for 90 minutes of battling.

Unfortunately, the game will likely be remembered for the unsavoury scenes that were spotted in the stands as police and supporters clashed.

Let’s hope that the midfielder can carry this high into our next match against Manchester City, with a big result needed for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

As we’ve put on a private jet for the South Americans to fly home as quickly as possible, fingers crossed there’s no hangover from this famous moment.

