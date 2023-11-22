(Video) Mac Allister involved in clashes between fans and police in Brazil

When Brazil and Argentina meet it’s always a fiery affair but this spilled over to the stands and Alexis Mac Allister was involved at full-time.

It appeared that the police were attacking the Argentine supporters in the stands and understandably the players wanted to protect them.

Our No.10 was in the thick of the action, moving the metal barriers and trying to get onto the seats where the violence was taking place.

It was certainly a worrying time for all involved and we can only hope that everyone got away unscathed.

You can watch the scenes between the Argentine players and those in the stands via @TyCSports on X:

Unsavoury scenes in Brazil as Mac Allister and the rest of the Argentina players try to stop fighting between supporters and police in the stands 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/HAaw9Xrc4t — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 22, 2023

