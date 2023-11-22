‘Unstoppable’: What national media said about 24-year-old Liverpool player’s display last night

Darwin Nunez is truly savouring the limelight at the moment with another stellar performance recorded during the international break.

‘La Pantera’, as he is affectionately known, was on target twice against Bolivia in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win.

His latest outing had national media purring, with Spanish outlet AS (via El Observador) describing the 24-year-old as ‘unstoppable’ and adding: “The Liverpool striker fleeces Bolivia and confirms his exceptional moment of form.”

Bolivian paper La Razon (via El Observador) said: “The Bolivian team was surpassed by the best team in South America today. The eyes were taken by La Verde’s top scorer.”

READ MORE: Surprise twist as report suggests Liverpool could now sell another midfielder in January

READ MORE: Liverpool learn result of Premier League vote over associated party transactions

Luis Suarez put it best

To think that only a year ago the former Benfica striker was subjected to an endless stream of abuse over his opening season in England.

How quickly things can change!

Luis Suarez ultimately put it best when he described the Liverpool forward as ‘one of the best No.9s in the world up front’, adding ‘I have to applaud and enjoy him’, in comments relayed by El Observador.

Nunez’s timing couldn’t be better either only a few days ahead of our crunch league meeting with incumbent champions Manchester City.

Bring it on, we say.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 12 Review 🤩: Tsimikas benching frustration, Palmer bargain? Time to sell Heung-min Son?