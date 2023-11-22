‘Gunpowder’ – Liverpool maestro had country’s media salivating after his latest national team display

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez had Uruguayan media salivating with delight following his latest performance for the national team.

The 24-year-old scored twice as La Celeste saw off Bolivia 3-0 in Montevideo to maintain their bright start to the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, sitting second in the 10-team CONMEBOL table.

Liverpool World compiled a series of reviews from media outlets in Uruguay eulogising the Reds centre-forward after his brace on Tuesday night, with some snippets featured below:

El Observador: “He stung and always generated danger with his power and speed…Darwin Núñez reinforces his consolidation as the scorer of the present and the future with goals.” (8/10 in player ratings)

Uruguay have been blessed with top-class strikers over the past decade or so, with Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani leading the line with aplomb both for their country and at club level in Europe.

At 24, Nunez is now stepping out of their shadows and becoming an on-field leader for his nation. From a return of three goals in his first 18 caps, he’s now bagged five times in his last four appearances for La Celeste (Transfermarkt).

The Liverpool marksman has remained culpable of missing chances you’d expect him to score, but when his radar is accurate, the quality of his finishing is at a level that few players in world football can match.

In addition to his brace against Bolivia, the Reds’ number 9 won three duels, completed 100% of his dribbles and two long balls and made one tackle (Sofascore).

Jurgen Klopp will be thrilled to see the centre-forward looking so sharp ahead of a frantic period of crucial fixtures in the run-up to Christmas, starting with the Etihad Stadium showdown against Manchester City on Saturday.

🗓️10 games in 33 days: Liverpool’s title credentials set to be put to the test during relentless round-off to 2023